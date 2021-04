IPL 2021: A look at the Orange Cap winners since season 1

2008 | Shaun Marsh | While many big names such as Hayden, Tendulkar and Jayasurya were expected to win the coveted cap in the first season it was in fact Shaun Marsh -- then a little known player from Australia that set the stage on fire. The Kings X1 Punjab opener who joined the team midway in the tournament scored 616 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of close to 140 to take the Orange Cap home. (Image: IPLT20.com)