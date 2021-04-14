IPL 2021 | RCB vs SRH match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

In what will be the Deccan derby, southern heavyweights Sun Risers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The sixth match of the current edition will see Virat Kohli's RCB trying to continue their momentum into their second match that will see them being pitted against David Warner's SRH who will want to forget their last match and get the engine running.

For the Hyderabad side that won its soul IPL title in 2016, the start has not been the best. The team which consistently makes it to the knockout failed to win against KKR. The defeat raised questions about the batting line up, especially the strategy to send Shankar over Samad. There is also loud noise among the fans about the need of including Kane Williamson into the playing 11. While the mighty Kiwi batsman's performance against RCB in the knockout stage of the last edition is still afresh among fans he may continue to warm the benches given the batting strength of the team that has players like Warner, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow at the top.

The bowling line up is also strong with the Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi leading the pack along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been simply outstanding. However, with the availability of Jason Holder who just completed his quarantine, there could be a shuffle in the lower middle order and Nabi may find himself warming the bench despite a comparatively good performance in the first match.

Key Player: With the Bengaluru side coming up with a predominantly right-handed top-order wrist spinner Rashid Khan will be looking to increase the number of his scalps. Given the recent struggles, Kohli has had with the leggies Warner may well take the attack to his opposite number by employing Khan early.

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

For the Bengaluru side, this edition will be just like the previous 13 be about breaking the jinx. The three-time IPL and one-time champion’s league finalist are yet to lift a single trophy. For year’s the side is following a dangerous pattern. They will spend lavishly on players only to find them struggling to convert their value in the field. This will be followed by another buy-sell spree that will see many such high valued players being packed away only to see them perform extremely well in the opposite colours. And despite the victory in the first match, Bengaluru fans will vary of the team that has made their motto –ee saala cup namda—more of a joke.

The teams as usual looks perfect on paper. With Devdutt Padikkal back the batting that has names like Kohli, AB de Villiers and Maxwell is best in the business. Add to this the bowling line up that has players likes Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel you have a full package.

Key Player: Virat Kohli is going through a lean phase recently. From struggling to convert his starts to hundreds to consistently being outfoxed by wrist spinners the Indian skipper is fighting his own demons. But one thing about Kohli is that he takes challenges head-on. And with him being dethroned from the top batsman spot in ICC rankings, he has a point to prove.

Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddin, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

RCB: 5/6