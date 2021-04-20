IPL 2021 | MI vs DC match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

In what could be an exciting game a repeat of the IPL 2020 finale, reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While both teams sit at the top half of the table with two wins in three matches, it will be important for both sides to win as both sides would want to create momentum that eventually will enable them to secure the title.

For defending champions Mumbai the start has not been much different from usual. The team lost the first match and followed it by two wins. While the victories again revealed Mumbai’s ability to come out on top in the last five overs of the forty over match it has also revealed some chinks in the armour. Its famed batting order still seems to be out of shape, especially Hardik Pandya.

While Surya Kumar Yadav has continued his good run, others particularly Ishan Kishen seems jittery. However, the team has come on top on the last two occasions owing to their bowling, arguably the best in the tournament. With pacers Bumrah and Boult in great form along with spinners Chahal and Krunal, the only real question is who will operate as the third pacer.

Key player: Trent Boult was the one who dismantled the Delhi top order in both the finals and the qualifiers of the last IPL. His ability to bring the ball back into the right-hander is certain to create troubles to opener Prithvi Shah who seems to have a big gap between bat and pad when playing the incoming deliveries.

Predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

For the Delhi side, the match is not just about continuing its winning streak but also lay rest to their Mumbai nightmare. While 16 defeats in 28 encounters do not sound that big Delhi will be painfully aware of the sheer domination that Mumbai has had over them, the last of which came in the finals of IPL 2020. While the batting order seems to be working fine, led by opener Shikhar Dhawan the habit of the bowlers to concede runs may harm the side given the quality of the Mumbai side. It will not be surprising if the Delhi side brings in wrist spinner Amit Mishra in place of a pacer given the slow nature of the pitch.

Key player: With an abundance of left-handers in the Mumbai ranks, local boy R Ashwin could be the key weapon for DC. That the MI batsmen like the bowl to come to the bat could be exploited by the willy off-spinner. Also, the recent problems faced by Rohit Sharma against off-spinners—his strike rate is just around run a ball—could be used by Ashwin in his favour.

Predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

