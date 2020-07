With IPL 2020 all set to be conducted in the UAE between September 19 and November 8, the focus is slowly but steadily shifting to just how safe playing conditions will be for players participating in the tournament. The IPL Governing Council, for one, will decide on the conditions surrounding the setting up of a “bio-secure environment” for IPL franchises including players, match officials, and team officials.

The coming-together of these conditions forms what has come to be known as a bio-bubble, which hopes to secure players from contracting the novel Coronavirus.

What goes into a bio-bubble?

Players from the West Indies and England test teams are currently within a bio-bubble as a three-match series is underway at Southampton and Manchester. Insights from the series are a great way of estimating the features of the IPL bio-bubble.

Heavily restricted movement of players

The aim of a bio-bubble is to keep cricket teams relatively isolated from the outside world so as to greatly minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection. As a result, players from the England-West Indies series are only permitted access to the ground and their respective hotels. It just so happens that both the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester, have Hilton hotels as part of the stadium premises. That, however, will not be the case in the UAE, as things stand today.

No outings, no contact with visitors, family

Another mandate of the bio-bubble is that players will not be permitted to have access to families, visitors, friends, and relatives for the duration of a tournament, and will not be permitted to pay a visit to family or friends, outside the team’s bio-secure environment. This stipulation was put to the test a fortnight ago when England fast-bowler Jofra Archer was forced to sit out of the second test against the West Indies for breaching bio-secure protocols when he visited a friend. The pacer had to pay a fine and self-isolate for five days before returning to play the third test.

Mandatory self-quarantine on landing

All players landing the UAE could be given extended practice sessions before beginning to play the IPL, which means players could land in the emirate much in advance. The extra time becomes all the more crucial since there could well be a mandate of self-quarantine within the players’ respective hotel rooms on landing in the UAE. This was the case when the West Indies cricket team landed in England weeks before the start of the first test, for quarantine and extended practice sessions.

Empty stadiums with designated player pathways

The most noticeable feature of cricket’s bio-bubbles is the strange sight of empty stadiums at cricket tournaments like the England-West Indies test series, to prevent the risk of infection from and for spectators. This means even a stunning six or magical spells of tearaway fast-bowling will only be met with silence. As things stand, there are no plans for organizers to artificially stimulate spectator sounds or the familiar hum of a packed cricket stadium, so as to restore a sense of normalcy to the environment. This means if Virat Kohli smashes a quick-fire 80 of 30-odd deliveries, he will raise his bat to an empty and lifeless stadium. Going by the example set by the England-West Indies series organizers, cricket grounds will have one-way markings and set pathways so as to ensure that player movement is fluid and there is no crowding or gathering in a certain spot.

Remote commentary and contactless umpires a possibility

While the England-West Indies series is witness to LIVE commentary on location, there are reports that IPL 2020 could see commentators covering the match back home in India. The aim is to minimize travel and avoid too many people within the bio-secure environment in the interest of social distancing. However, whether this does fructify or not remains to be seen. The England-West Indies bio-bubble does not permit players to hand over sweaters, caps, and personal accessories to the umpire before bowling, in the interest of avoiding contact. Replicating this model could be a possibility for the IPL organizers.

Is bio-bubble realistic?

For all its foresight and planning, some have expressed doubts over the effectiveness of the bio-bubble in test cricket. Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid is one of them. “What if a player who passes tests ends up testing positive on day 2 of a test match,” said Dravid, on a webinar recently. He was, however, speaking on the proposal to conduct test matches in a bio-secure environment. “Under present-day regulations, public health officials would quarantine everyone in contact with the player,” Dravid added, “It is unrealistic to have things (in India) on the same level as the ECB is proposing.”|