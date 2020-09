There are fly-on-the-wall documentaries, and then there’s Inside Story: a season with Rajasthan Royals produced by Red Bull. Before I got down to watching the three-part docu-series, you couldn’t blame me for having expectations. If this was anything like the Netflix-produced Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, we would end up being privy to strategies, team meetings and conversations between players even as we hoped that the camera would capture the ecstasy of victory and raw emotion associated with the regret and hopelessness defeat.

However, the 60-minute series is a feel-good, cosmetic corporate video-like presentation of what happens behind the scenes at the Rajasthan Royals, with the narrative barely managing to scratch the surface.

In 60 minutes, Inside Story attempts to do one thing: narrate the Rajasthan Royals’ IPL campaign of 2019. To this end, the team has given the Red Bull Media House unfettered access to hitherto closed spaces like the dressing room and strategy meetings. By way of Red Bull’s attempt to narrate the Rajasthan Royals story, the series makes many a rendezvous with key events that mattered in the team’s tournament last year — like the Ashwin-Buttler Mankading incident, or how Mitchell Santner’s last-ball sixer stole the match away from the Royals for the Chennai Super Kings.

Ironically, the series manages to do all this without making use of any match footage at all — presumably, it did not have the license. However, this leaves a huge gap in the narrative and risks of losing viewer interest.

Good sports documentaries are all about drama, colour, stories, and offer a perspective from a side that spectators aren’t privy to while watching sport from the rafters or the comfort of their living rooms. That was one of the big positives of Netflix’s Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians.

The Netflix production team had cameras all over the Mumbai Indians’ dressing room, capturing a conversation between players, players and support staff, and even went so far as to capture coach Mahela Jayawardene’s verbal tirades when the team lost. You can’t help but notice that Inside Story lacks that edge to its narrative, as it chooses to focus more on a collection of talking heads, graphics and the occasional Red Bull product placement.

This can, in no way, take away some of the more interesting snippets and pieces of information that viewers are offered in various parts of the narrative, which detail how Rajasthan came to be known as the Moneyball team of the IPL — making small, smart buys without spending too much money on the big-ticket acquisition of cricketers.

For instance, the series briefly features the Royals’ digital watchtower in Chennai, which keeps an eye on each and every cricket match played around the world and provides insights on players, which in turn help team scouts hunt for new players. It elaborates on how the team uses electronic training jerseys to gauge performance and critical training parameters of each of its players, to keep a close eye on fitness and energy levels.

Inside Story: a season with Rajasthan Royals is a decent docu-series. Just don’t expect any of the sporting drama and never-before-seen footage that is generally expected from these narratives.