  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
India

IPL 2020 starts today: A look at six of the most memorable Mumbai vs CSK matches

Updated : September 19, 2020 03:11 PM IST

Mumbai Indians are currently on a hot winning streak, winning all of their last five encounters with India-Cements-owned CSK, as part of a streak that began in 2018.
Most notably, Chennai and Mumbai also account for the most number of IPL trophies — Mumbai owns 4 and Chennai, 3.
IPL 2020 starts today: A look at six of the most memorable Mumbai vs CSK matches

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Total government liabilities rise to Rs 101.3 lakh crore in Q1: Finance ministry report

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV
Advertisement