India IPL 2020 starts today: A look at six of the most memorable Mumbai vs CSK matches Updated : September 19, 2020 03:11 PM IST Mumbai Indians are currently on a hot winning streak, winning all of their last five encounters with India-Cements-owned CSK, as part of a streak that began in 2018. Most notably, Chennai and Mumbai also account for the most number of IPL trophies — Mumbai owns 4 and Chennai, 3. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.