IPL 2020 starts today: A look at six of the most memorable Mumbai vs CSK matches

Mumbai Indians versus the Chennai Super Kings: it's a sporting rivalry that could well be one for the ages, and for good reason. Both IPL teams have clashed on many an occasion, only to have produced matches and results that truly belong in the top drawer of quality cricket.

Before I get down to recapping some of the most famous face-offs between these two champion sides, here's how they fare head-to-head:

In all, Mumbai Indians and CSK have played 30 matches, with Mumbai winning 18 of these fixtures and Chennai, 12. Mumbai Indians' victories have been more recent, as the Reliance-owned side has registered 8 wins in its last 10 matches against CSK. In fact, the Mumbai Indians are currently on a hot winning streak, winning all of their last five encounters with India-Cements-owned CSK, as part of a streak that began in 2018.

The top run-getter in these face-offs is Suresh Raina who has notched up 722 runs against Mumbai and will be missing in action throughout this season while Lasith Malinga, with 36 scalps, has picked up most wickets in his side’s clashes with Chennai.

Most notably, Chennai and Mumbai also account for the most number of IPL trophies — Mumbai owns 4 and Chennai, 3. Through this fierce sporting rivalry, a few matches have been immortalized in the collective memory of their fans. Here are the six most memorable clashes between the two champion IPL sides, through the ages.

IPL Final 2010, Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Pollard Power falls to a Hayden-Morkel masterstroke

The scene in 2010 was set for a tense finish, and the stage couldn’t have been better than the magnificent DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Chennai Super Kings knew what disappointment was, after making it to the finals of IPL 2008 only to lose to Shane Warne’s guile in captaincy. They weren’t willing to let go, now. After Suresh Raina cracked a magnificent 57 off 35 balls, to hand CSK a total of 168, Mumbai began strongly with Sachin Tendulkar scoring a patient 48 off 45. Just as Kieron Pollard began taking the match away from CSK, batting on 27 off 9 balls, CSK’s Mathew Hayden and Albie Morkel joined forces to outfox the Trinidadian — Hayden placed himself right behind the bowler to catch Pollard out on one of his booming straight shots. CSK won by 22 runs, Raina walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Champions League T20, Venue: Chepauk, Chennai

Malinga's batting heroics pay off

The only match on this list that isn’t from the IPL saw Mumbai's most successful bowler turned into an unlikely batting hero on the night of this Champions League clash between the two sides. Batting first, Michael Hussey’s solid 81 put Chennai on course for a strong score of 158 in familiar slow and low conditions at Chepauk. Later, Dwayne Bravo, R Ashwin and Suresh Raina’s part-time off-spin combined to knock off a depleted Mumbai batting side one by one, with even Pollard and Andrew Symons falling cheaply. With seven wickets down, Mumbai veterans Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh — both picked for their bowling — then teamed up and hit back at CSK. Harbhajan ably supported Malinga with a patient 19 off 20 balls, while the Lankan with the Afro plundered Doug Bollinger for 37 off 18 to walk away with the match. Mumbai won by eight wickets.

IPL Finals 2013, Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pollard redeems himself, Chennai implodes

How can you not be romantic about cricket when scripts play out like this? Three whole years after Chennai beat Mumbai in the 2010 IPL final, both top-class sides were squaring off yet again at the dreamy Eden Gardens in Kolkata. By now, the Chennai Super Kings were the undisputed battle-scarred IPL veterans, having seen off four IPL finals, and winning two of them. They lost the previous season to the Kolkata Knight Riders, and were men on a mission — get the cup back. Mumbai had old scores to settle — memories of 2010 were still fresh — and an IPL title that had yet to be won. Pollard was up to the task. Standing tall even as Rohit Sharma fell for 2 and Rayudu crawled his way to 37 off 36, the West Indian powerhouse hit 60 off 32 and stayed not out to help Mumbai set a score of 148. The confidence was high and palpable in the Chennai camp as the men in yellow were looking to make quick work off a below-par total. How wrong they were. Mumbai’s Malinga, Mitchell Johnson and Harbhajan tore through the yellow submarine, sending CSK batsmen back once every few minutes. Even India's finisher-in-chief and CSK captain MS Dhoni couldn't do much, scoring 63 off 45 and remaining not out to watch his side fall 23 runs short of Mumbai's modest target. Mumbai won its first-ever IPL title, Pollard found redemption from the ghosts of 2010.

IPL Eliminator 2014, Venue: Braboune Stadium, Mumbai

Raina and the other Hussey knock Mumbai out

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Chennai Super Kings ably demonstrated that in the 2014 eliminator against Mumbai. Mumbai's top batsmen in Rohit Sharma, Pollard and Rayudu let them down by falling cheaply. Thanks to a Lendll Simmons master-class of 67 off 44 balls, Mumbai Indians ended up with 173. CSK approached the chase with surgical precision and dispassionate ease —almost as if to say to Mumbai: "this is not your night." Before we knew it, Raina plundered 54 off 33 balls, and David Hussey (Dwayne Bravo’s injury replacement) joined him with a smart 40 off 29. The chase had ended over even before the 19th over began. Mumbai were out of the IPL that year, CSK had exacted revenge for their shock loss to Mumbai the previous year’s finals. Cricket the great leveller, had won the day.

IPL Opener 2018, Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Bravo bamboozles Mumbai

Cricket's romantic side returned to feature in yet another classic Mumbai-Chennai clash in 2018. The opening match of the season marked three years since the yellow jersey was last seen on a cricket field, as the Chennai Super Kings returned from a three-year ban for spot-fixing. Batting first, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya scored rapid-fire forties to help Mumbai Indians notch up a score of 165. The much-vaunted batting line up of the Chennai Super Kings failed to get going with Raina and Dhoni falling for single-digit scores, and Shane Watson managing to score all of 16. Enter Dwayne Bravo. With the required run rate climbing and as wickets fell all around, Trinidad’s most celebrated cricketer played the most Caribbean of knocks. Feeing his arms, hitting sixers over extra-cover, and playing with gay abandon to score 68 off just 30 balls, Bravo all but won the game for Chennai. That task was left to the retired-hurt Kedar Jhadav who scripted one of the bravest and most heart-warming IPL stories by returning to the field with a torn hamstring and thus unable to run at the fall of the ninth wicket, with 7 left to win. Jhadav had to rely only on boundaries in the last over to win the match, as he practically had only one functioning leg. He played out dot balls off Mustifizur Rahman’s first three balls, before launching into a six and a four, to win the match. Chennai’s IPL comeback was the stuff dreams are made of — with some much needed Trinidadian colour to boot.

IPL Finals 2019, Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

Bumrah sinks Chennai’s IPL record attempt