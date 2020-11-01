Sports IPL 2020 RCB versus Sunrisers Hyderabad: We weren't brave enough with bat, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli Updated : November 01, 2020 10:39 AM IST Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by five-wickets at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their match at Sharjah at the Indian Premier League 2020. Virat Kohli said Monday's game against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi would be a cracker with both the teams locked at 14 points. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.