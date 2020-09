Jonny Bairstow struck a half century and Rashid Khan plucked 3-14 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday to give Sunrisers Hyderabad its first victory in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow made 53 off 48 balls on a slow wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as Hyderabad scored 162-4 after Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

Twenty20s top-rated bowler Rashid then used the conditions well with his sharp leg-spin bowling and grabbed the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (34), Iyer (17) and Rishabh Pant (32) to restrict Delhi to 147-7 and give Hyderabad a 15-run win.

Bairstow and captain David Warner (45) earlier put on 77 runs for the first-wicket stand before the Englishman added a further 52 with Kane Williamson, who recovered from a niggle and scored 41 runs in his first IPL game this season.

Kagiso Rabada (2-21) claimed both his wickets in the death overs when Bairstow and Williamson holed out in the deep while going for big hits.