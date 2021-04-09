IPL 14 kicks off in Chennai today: When and where to watch live matches Updated : April 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians takes on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai tonight The matches will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic All IPL games can be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV in India. Published : April 09, 2021 01:10 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply