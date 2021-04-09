IPL 14 kicks off in Chennai today: When and where to watch live matches

The blockbuster opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played today (April 9) between Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. While the tournament is being held in India this year, cricket fans won't be able to catch the action in the stadium as the IPL Governing Council has decided to hold the IPL 2021 matches behind closed doors in the wake of the COVID-19 threat. However, just like in 2020 (when the tournament was held in UAE), the fans will be able to stream live action on their TV, PCs, and smartphones.

Here is where you can watch the matches:

All IPL games can be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV in India. To enjoy the IPL matches online, you will need a Disney+Hotstar subscription.

The IPL 2021 games will also be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India.

Besides, all major telecom companies — including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel — are offering recharge packs for their customers (both postpaid and prepaid) to watch the IPL 2021 matches.

Here is IPL 2021 schedule, and match start timings (IST)

Friday, April 9

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Saturday, April 10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Sunday, April 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

April 12, Monday

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Tuesday, April 13

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Wednesday, April 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Thursday, April 15

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Friday, April 16

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Saturday, April 17

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Sunday, April 18

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Monday, April 19

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Tuesday, April 20

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Wednesday, April 21

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 3:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Thursday, April 22

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Friday, April 23

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Saturday, April 24

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Sunday, April 25

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 3:30 PM IST (Mumbai)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) - 7:30 PM IST (Chennai)

Monday, April 26

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Tuesday, April 27

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Wednesday, April 28

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 7:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Thursday, April 29

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 3:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Friday, Apil 30

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Saturday, May 1

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 7:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Sunday, May 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 3:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) - 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Monday, May 3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Tuesday, May 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – 7:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Wednesday, May 5

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 7:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Thursday, May 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Friday, May 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 7:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Saturday, May 8

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – 3:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – 7:30 PM IST (Delhi)

Sunday, May 9

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 3:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Monday, May 10

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Tuesday, May 11

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Wednesday, May 12

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Thursday, May 13

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 3:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Friday, May 14

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Saturday, May 15

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Sunday, May 16

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 3:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Monday, May 17

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Tuesday, May 18

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Wednesday, May 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Thursday, May 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Friday, May 21

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 3:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Saturday, May 22

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 7:30 PM IST (Bengaluru)

Sunday, May 23

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – 3:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 7:30 PM IST (Kolkata)

Tuesday, May 25

Qualifier 1 – 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Wednesday, May 26

Eliminator – 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Friday, May 28

Qualifier 2 – 7:30 PM IST (Ahmedabad)

Sunday, May 30