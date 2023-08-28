IOC Member Mrs. Nita Ambani hails Neeraj Chopra and Co. for World Athletics Championships performances

2 Min Read
Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani extended her congratulations to Indian athletes for their performance in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Neeraj Chopra headlined the the Indian contingent, as he became the first ever athlete from the country to win a gold medal in the competition.
"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics stage. Congratulations also to D P Manu, Parul Chaudhary, Jeswin Aldrin, our men's relay team, and our very own Reliance Foundation athlete Kishore Jena for their outstanding performances in making India proud in the global arena," Mrs. Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said.
She added, "We, at Reliance Foundation, are proud to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and play our part in the journey of Indian athletes from grassroots to glory!"
Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation congratulates Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest.“...It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics… pic.twitter.com/rAGy2mpxO9— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
Neeraj Chopra and the other winners
Along with Chopra, three Indians finished in the top eight of the men's javelin throw finals with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.
Chopra has now become only the second Indian after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25. Chopra, who had become the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Games in 2021, had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships.
Note To Readers
Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
MotoGP Bharat could become an annual destination for the motorsports fans: Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Founder and Promoter of MotoGP Bharat
Aug 28, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for World Cup
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read
The rise of Neeraj Chopra: From a chubby kid to winning a World Championship gold
Aug 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read