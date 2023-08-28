IOC Member Mrs. Nita Ambani hails Neeraj Chopra and Co. for World Athletics Championships performances

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani extended her congratulations to Indian athletes for their performance in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Neeraj Chopra headlined the the Indian contingent, as he became the first ever athlete from the country to win a gold medal in the competition.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning India’s first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics stage. Congratulations also to D P Manu, Parul Chaudhary, Jeswin Aldrin, our men's relay team, and our very own Reliance Foundation athlete Kishore Jena for their outstanding performances in making India proud in the global arena," Mrs. Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said.

She added, "We, at Reliance Foundation, are proud to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and play our part in the journey of Indian athletes from grassroots to glory!"

Neeraj Chopra and the other winners

Along with Chopra, three Indians finished in the top eight of the men's javelin throw finals with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships.