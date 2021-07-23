Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • IOA ropes in Adani Group as sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

    IOA ropes in Adani Group as sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Indian Olympic Association has roped in Adani Group as a sponsor for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Games.

    IOA ropes in Adani Group as sponsor for Tokyo Olympics
    The Indian Olympic Association on Friday roped in Adani Group as a sponsor for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Games. IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta, who is in Tokyo, announced the development.
    "We are Happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Adani Group to IOA for the Olympics since our last update to you on 16th July," Mehta tweeted. "Adani has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also," he added.
    The IOA had earlier entered into sponsorship deals with various private entities, including diary giant Amul, mobile gaming platform MPL Sports Foundation, JSW Sports among others.
    Tokyo Olympics: From PV Sindhu to Mary Kom, top Indian women athletes to watch
    IOA had inked the deals after dropping Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning as the Indian team's official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics and stating that the country's athletes will wear unbranded apparel during the Games. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said his organisation is honoured to support Indian athletes in their pursuit for Olympic dreams.
    "The world rises as the greatest sporting event is finally back - and where better than in the Land of the Rising Sun. "The Tokyo Olympics is an inspiring testimony of human resilience. The Adani Group is honoured to be supporting our nation's athletes. Jai Hind," Adani said.
    Previous Article

    Google Doodle announces Tokyo Olympics start with anime-inspired game

    Next Article

    Abhinav Bindra exclusive: Tokyo Olympics will require lot of adaptability and flexibility

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4000-0.0600-0.08
    Euro-Rupee87.5450-0.0830-0.09
    Pound-Rupee102.3880-0.0780-0.08
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6730-0.0030-0.44
    View More