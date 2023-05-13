IOA debars all outgoing WFI officials from administrative functions, ad-hoc panel to take control

The new directive gives the ad-hoc committee the autonomous power to run national sports federation offices on a day-to-day basis.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday issued a letter debarring all outgoing officials of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials from conducting any official WFI function with immediate effect. With the new directive, a new ad-hoc committee now has the autonomous power to run the office of the National Sports Federation.

An order was issued by the IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey on Monday, stating, “The Ad Hoc Committee appointed by IOA for the discipline of wrestling shall carry out all the duties and responsibilities of the National Sports Federation (NSF) as enunciated in the Sports Code.”

As per the official letter, the IOA took note of the ministry's letter dated April 24, which informed the organisation of the administrative void in the WFI and requested the IOA to form a transitory committee or ad-hoc committee to conduct elections of the executive council of the WFI which will manage the official affairs.

The IOA Executive Council held an emergency meeting on April 27 and it was decided to form an ad-hoc committee to look into the allegations against the present administration of the WFI, including its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Following this, on May 3, the IOA constituted a two-member ad-hoc committee, which included IOA Executive Council Member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur, Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit of IOA.

Further, a retired judge of the Supreme Court or any High Court will also be appointed as the third member of the ad-hoc committee soon.

This will be done to ensure smooth and transparent conduction of the fresh elections of WFI.

The committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new executive committee takes charge.

The order further stated, “With the ad-hoc committee being in existence, the outgoing office bearers of the WFI shall have no role with respect to the exercise of any function of the NSF for the discipline of wrestling and shall not perform any administrative, financial, regulatory or any other role," as per a News18 report.

The IOA secretary has asked the outgoing officials of WFI to hand over all official documents, financial instruments, administrative credentials, website management etc, to the ad-hoc committee.

Prominent wrestlers of India have been protesting for the removal and arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment charges.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 after the Supreme Court issued a notice.

The Delhi Police is now conducting a probe collecting evidence from different places including overseas places where the WFI chief visited as per an NDTV report.

On Friday the Delhi Police filed a status report on the complaint filed by women wrestlers who alleged an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.