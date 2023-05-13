IOA debars all outgoing WFI officials from administrative functions, ad-hoc panel to take control

The new directive gives the ad-hoc committee the autonomous power to run national sports federation offices on a day-to-day basis.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday issued a letter debarring all outgoing officials of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials from conducting any official WFI function with immediate effect. With the new directive, a new ad-hoc committee now has the autonomous power to run the office of the National Sports Federation.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) debars all outgoing officials of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from undertaking any administrative function with regard to WFI's operation, with immediate effect. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

An order was issued by the IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey on Monday, stating, “The Ad Hoc Committee appointed by IOA for the discipline of wrestling shall carry out all the duties and responsibilities of the National Sports Federation (NSF) as enunciated in the Sports Code.”

