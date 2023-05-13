English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIOA debars all outgoing WFI officials from administrative functions, ad hoc panel to take control

IOA debars all outgoing WFI officials from administrative functions, ad-hoc panel to take control

IOA debars all outgoing WFI officials from administrative functions, ad-hoc panel to take control
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 3:36:58 PM IST (Published)

The new directive gives the ad-hoc committee the autonomous power to run national sports federation offices on a day-to-day basis.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday issued a letter debarring all outgoing officials of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials from conducting any official WFI function with immediate effect. With the new directive, a new ad-hoc committee now has the autonomous power to run the office of the National Sports Federation.

An order was issued by the IOA Joint Secretary and Acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey on Monday, stating, “The Ad Hoc Committee appointed by IOA for the discipline of wrestling shall carry out all the duties and responsibilities of the National Sports Federation (NSF) as enunciated in the Sports Code.”
ALSO READ |
Sleeping in the open, ready to sacrifice careers – why are Indian wrestlers putting everything on the line
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X