By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini Speaking from the US, five-time Indian National Supercross champion Harith Noah, narrated how he got into biking, why he pursues a high-risk sport like biking, what makes Dakar Rally so tough and much more. Excerpts of the interview are below:

Harith Noah is a professional motorbike racer from Shoranur in Kerala. He specializes in international cross-country rallies and is a frequent participant in the Dakar Rally. He is a five-time Indian National Supercross champion. Since 2018, he is taking part in cross-country rallies and made his debut at Dakar in 2020.

In the midst of a hectic racing season, while he was crisscrossing continents, Harith took time out for an interview with CNBCTV18.com. Speaking from the US, Harith narrated how he got into biking and pursue a high-risk sport and what makes Dakar Rally so tough.

Excerpts of the interview are below:

Q: How did you get into biking?

Harith Noah: When I was 16, there was a race happening close to my house. I had a bike so I ended up participating in the race. That is when I fell in love with the sport and I wanted to do it more. I continued to race more and practice more and learn more. After two years I got into the Nationals for the first time.

Q: Any difficulties that you faced when you first started biking and wanted to become a professional biker?

Harith Noah: Biking was new for me. So like any kind of thing you try to do for the first time, it is difficult in the beginning. Most of the simple things you need to learn from the basics. There was a long learning process. To learn new skills and improve them. It is still a process. It keeps going.

Q: What drives you to pursue such a high-risk sport?

Harith Noah: Yeah, racing is dangerous. I am aware of it. In the beginning, I was a bit less aware. But as I started biking professionally, I started being more aware of the dangers. I try to avoid them as much as possible. But I really love the sport. I like the feeling of riding. Of course, it is dangerous. But it is more dangerous if you do other things like an office job. So I try to not think about it too much. But I am aware that anything can go wrong. Being fit and staying focused also helps in preventing injuries.

Q: Does speed give you a kick?

Harith Noah: It is not just the speed. It is a combination of everything. It is hard to describe the feeling that I have when I ride a bike. When I take the bike off-road on different terrains, different landscapes, just the feeling that I have when I am on my bike. The feeling of going fast. The feeling of when things are going right. Somedays you have that feeling. That feeling is nice. You go for races and try to improve every day. The feeling of pushing your limits is something I really like, even in my training.

Q: I read that your dad's inputs helped you a lot in the early days of your career. Could you elaborate on that?

Harith Noah: Yes, we used to go to the races together. He also used to give me some important tips and stuff during the races. That was kind of really helpful for me.

Q: You were born in Germany and when you were only two-years-old, your parents moved to India. So do you at times think that staying back in Germany would have helped you more as a professional motorbike racer, considering Germany's automobile industries and the sporting infrastructure?

Harith Noah: I generally do not think about it so much. We have what we have now. So I don't think about it. I am here now because of where I was before. So I am living in the present and I don't think about it too much. You never know. You can never think that way.

Q: Did you face any financial constraints when you first started biking professionally?

Harith Noah: Yes in the beginning it is difficult for everyone. You start with what is called a 'Private Year'. So you have to buy your own bike. You have to buy your own equipment. Everything is not so cheap, so you have to get all that. Then you need to travel for the races, and pay the entry fees. Further, if you crash and break something you have to fix that. There is a cost to it for sure. But I was fortunate that my dad got me a bike and he supported me as much as he could in the beginning. And also my mom.

Now of course I have a team so I get things much more easily. I have the full support of my TVS Racing team and also of Scott India. They take care of all my requirements. But there is pressure. There is no pressure from the outside but from the inside for me to perform better.

Q: You have participated in Dakar Rally three times. I read in another piece on you where Dakar Rally was compared to be as challenging as climbing Mount Everest. Could you let us know why Dakar Rally is so tough?

Harith Noah: It is difficult to compare for me as I haven't climbed the mountain. But I can tell you how the race is. The race is two weeks long. So it is super long so you need to have really good endurance. You need certain levels of riding skills to finish a stage every day. It is really long. Some stages are up to 500kms in a day. It is many hours of riding. In those hours you can't lose focus. It is difficult because it is a combination of skills, mental focus and physical strain. The race stretches for 12 days with only one day of rest in between.

Q: Motorsports is still growing in India. What do you want so that the growth of the sport is better?

Harith Noah: I don't expect much. But I feel like people should be more open to racing and getting their kids to the races. Having more education about races. Most of the people don't know about races. Proper spread of knowledge about racing. Supporting kids for the races. More media attention would also help. More races, more sponsors, more money, all these things will help. It is a long list. Difficult to pinpoint one thing which could help the sport grow.

It will take time. I have seen the sport grow in my time. Hopefully, there will be more kids coming soon.

Q: Which city in India do you enjoy biking?

Harith Noah: Fan-wise all the Indian cities hosting races have a good amount of fans. But the Indian city where I have enjoyed the most success is a city close to my home, Coimbatore.

Q: Internationally, which country is most friendly for biking?

Harith Noah: I would say most European countries but Spain is great. A lot of races happen there. Just my last race was in Spain, Spain Baja. A lot of fans come to watch the races. The race culture there is always good. Other than Spain, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Q: Any message for budding motorsports enthusiasts who aspire to become champion riders?

Harith Noah: Just keep riding. Always remember why you started racing because you liked getting on the bike. Always have fun. Even I have fun. It is important for me to have fun. I need to enjoy or else I won't improve.

Race safe, not on the roads, but on the tracks. Wear your safety equipment first. Stay safe and keep riding.