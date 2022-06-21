International Olympic Day 2022: Theme, significance and all you need to know

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was established in Sorbonne (Paris) in 1894 to conduct, promote, and regulate the modern Olympic Games. More than a century later, several more sports have been added to the Olympic event. Held every four years featuring summer and winter sports competitions, the Olympic Games draw thousands of athletes from around the world.

To highlight the importance of sports and games in our lives, International Olympic Day (or World Olympic Day) is observed across the world on June 23 every year. Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, presented the idea of a World Olympic Day in 1947. A year later, the day was observed to mark the birth of the modern Olympic Games. Countries including Venezuela, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay, commemorated the

first Olympic Day in 1948.

Significance

The World Olympic Day aims to promote the participation of people -- irrespective of age, gender, caste, or religion -- in games and sports across the world. It encourages people to perform physical exercises. On this day, several sporting events are held. Besides, exhibitions and educational seminars about the Olympic Games are also held. According to the IOC, Olympic Day is based on three pillars -- move, learn and discover. For more than the past two decades, the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have been organising Olympic Day Run on the International Olympic Day in 150 nations. In some countries, schools also organise sporting events to observe this day.

Theme

The theme for this year's International Olympic Day is -- Together, For a Peaceful World. It recognises the power of sports to bring people together in peace. On social media, the World Olympic Day will be marked with hashtags, including #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay.

The next Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024, and the next Winter Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, in Italy, in 2026.