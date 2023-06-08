International Olympic committee should probe wrestlers’ allegations of ‘sexual abuse’: Sports rights body

The Sport & Rights Alliance has demanded immediate action into Indian wrestlers complaints of sexual abuse of athletes by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The global sports rights body has asked the IOC to hold an “unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law”, a day after the wrestlers suspended their prolonged protest against the sexual abuse allegations after the government of India sought time to complete the investigation into the case.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
