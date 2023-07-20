International Chess Day 2023: History, significance and best openings for beginners

The International Chess Federation is the first regulatory body for the game of chess which was established on July 20, 1924 in Paris.

Chess is one of the most loved board games across the world, which is played by the majority of the population as well. On July 20 every year, the International Chess Day is observed to commemorate the establishment of Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) or World Chess Federation in 1924.

History and Significance of International Chess Day

The International Chess Federation is the first regulatory body for the game of chess which was established on July 20, 1924 in Paris. To celebrate the anniversary date of the same, International Chess Day or World Chess Day was first celebrated in 1966. Since then, it has been observed by chess enthusiasts across the world.

However, the General Assembly of the United Nations officially recognised the day as a global event on December 12, 2019.

Best opening moves for beginners

Chess is enjoyed by many people around the world, while the best way to celebrate the day is to get friends and play an intense game of chess. For those who are willing to learn, this is the best day to start and learn more about the game.

However, the theme of this year is to make the game universal and more accessible to everyone, which is actually possible when people start to learn more about this interesting game.

The game of chess is known for being the game of dedication and concentration. This game involves learning about how even one wrong move can lead to defeat. However, there are some popular opening moves for the beginners who are willing to start playing the game. Here are the top 6 best chess openings for beginners to play.

The Italian Game

The Italian game move begins with e4 e5 then Nf3 Nc6 and at last with Bc4. The target in these moves is to control the centre quickly with the pawn and knight.

The Sicilian Defence

This move is one of the most popular choices of the aggressive black piece players. Once the white player moves towards the center, it allows the black to benefit by exchanging a central pawn for a bishop’s pawn.

The French Defense

It is one of the first strategic openings that beginners should learn. After the e5, both sides will have pawns.

The Ruy Lopez

It is one of the oldest and classic moves in chess. It is named after a Spanish bishop who wrote books on chess. As per the Ruy Lopez move the player attacks the knight that defends the e5-pawn. White players usually go for this attack to build more pressure on Black's central pawn.

The Slav Defence

Slav Defence is a very strong opening that defends the d5-pawn with another pawn. Black piece players will usually have a little less space and will have to find a better place for their b8-knight.