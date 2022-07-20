International Chess Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

Every year International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 to celebrate one of the oldest and most popular games in history. The day has been celebrated since 1966 to mark the establishment of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The idea of celebrating this day as International Chess Day was proposed by UNESCO as it was celebrated in over 178 countries. In 2019, a resolution passed by the United Nations officially recognised the day as an international event.

Also read:

History

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is the first global governing body for the game of chess. It was established on July 20, 1924, in Paris and to celebrate the anniversary of its establishment, 'International Chess Day' was first celebrated in 1966. Since then it was celebrated every year by chess enthusiasts around the world.

However, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognized 'World Chess Day' as a global event on December 12, 2019, and since then it has been celebrated as an international event.

The theme for this year

Like the previous years, the International Chess Federation invites all chess enthusiasts to join their campaign encouraging members of the chess community to spend the International Chess Day teaching someone how to play chess. The FIDE is determined to make this a permanent tradition.

This helps create strong bonds between people and is one of the most effective ways to promote a game that teaches fairness, solidarity, and sportsmanship.

Members of the chess community can also teach kids how to play chess and to align with the spirit of the Year of the Woman in Chess, chess enthusiasts will be encouraged to teach a girl how to play chess on this day.