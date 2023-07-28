Inter Miami fails to reunite Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate

The Major League Soccer (MLS) club co-owned by David Beckham recently acquired an international slot in their roster in the General Allocation Money 2023 for a sum of $150,000. Rumours surfaced that the move was a precursor to Luis Suarez joining the side.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will not join Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF as Gremio head coach Renato Portaluppi has confirmed that the ex-FC Barcelona forward will stay with the Brazilian side at least until the end of 2023.

“(Suarez is) Very important player, and makes a difference. I’m talking about that Mexican soap opera, but it’s over. It gives peace of mind to both him and the club. He stays until December, he gives us that peace of mind, he has helped us a lot, and I hope that today too, a qualified team (Flamengo), but Gremio also arrived with merits,” Portaluppi said in a recent media interaction.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) club co-owned by David Beckham recently acquired an international slot in their roster in the General Allocation Money 2023 for a sum of $150,000. Rumours surfaced that the move was a precursor to Suarez joining the side, in a transfer that could have seen him potentially reunite with his former Blaugrana teammates like Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets and left-back Jordi Alba.

Suarez has netted 13 times in 31 appearances for Gremio since joining them in January this year. They are placed second in the Brazilian Serie A standings and hence have held on to their star forward with an ambition to challenge for the championship soon.