CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsInter Miami fails to reunite Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate

Inter Miami fails to reunite Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate

Inter Miami fails to reunite Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 28, 2023 4:46:30 PM IST (Published)

The Major League Soccer (MLS) club co-owned by David Beckham recently acquired an international slot in their roster in the General Allocation Money 2023 for a sum of $150,000. Rumours surfaced that the move was a precursor to Luis Suarez joining the side.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will not join Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF as Gremio head coach Renato Portaluppi has confirmed that the ex-FC Barcelona forward will stay with the Brazilian side at least until the end of 2023. 

“(Suarez is) Very important player, and makes a difference. I’m talking about that Mexican soap opera, but it’s over. It gives peace of mind to both him and the club. He stays until December, he gives us that peace of mind, he has helped us a lot, and I hope that today too, a qualified team (Flamengo), but Gremio also arrived with merits,” Portaluppi said in a recent media interaction. 
The Major League Soccer (MLS) club co-owned by David Beckham recently acquired an international slot in their roster in the General Allocation Money 2023 for a sum of $150,000. Rumours surfaced that the move was a precursor to Suarez joining the side, in a transfer that could have seen him potentially reunite with his former Blaugrana teammates like Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets and left-back Jordi Alba. 
Also Read:
Watch: Lionel Messi scores stunning free-kick on debut for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer
Suarez has netted 13 times in 31 appearances for Gremio since joining them in January this year. They are placed second in the Brazilian Serie A standings and hence have held on to their star forward with an ambition to challenge for the championship soon. 
Messi debuted in the MLS amidst massive fanfare and scored an injury-time free-kick winner in the club’s clash against Cruz Azul in Florida last Friday. He followed it up by bagging a brace against Atlanta United on Tuesday. Messi moved to Inter Miami CF on a free transfer after running down his contract at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this year. 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FootballLionel Messi

Recommended Articles

View All
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Hotel essentials: Rooms, Wifi, restaurants... and EV charging stations

Jul 27, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X