INS vs WI: Skipper Rohit Sharma smashes his fastest Test fifty

India bowled out the West Indies for 255 to take a healthy 183-run first-innings lead on day four of the second Test. The India skipper brought up his fastest Test fifty off 35 balls.

Team India came out all guns blazing in their second innings of the second Test, as Rohit Sharma scored the fastest fifty of his Test career, Ishan Kishan smashed his maiden Test fifty and Mohammed Siraj secured a career-best five-wicket haul with a sizzling spell.

India was 98 for one in just 12 overs before rain forced early lunch, extending their lead to 281 runs. Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 batting off 28) batted in T20 mode considering the stage of the game. Rohit, who was dropped twice during his whirlwind knock, was finally caught at fine leg off Shannon Gabriel towards the end of the morning session. The India skipper brought up his fastest Test fifty off 35 balls.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia declare at 181/2, securing a 364-run lead! 👌 👌5⃣7⃣ for captain @ImRo455⃣2⃣* for @ishankishan51, who scored his maiden Test fiftyScorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/P0RtYIVV9W — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023 Siraj ended with figures of five for 60 in 23.4 overs after running through the West Indies lower-order. The hosts, who resumed the day at 229 for five, lost five wickets for 26 runs in the morning session to concede a huge advantage to India. Siraj ended with figures of five for 60 in 23.4 overs after running through the West Indies lower-order. The hosts, who resumed the day at 229 for five, lost five wickets for 26 runs in the morning session to concede a huge advantage to India.

Siraj, who is the leader of India's pace attack in the Caribbean in the absence of Mohammed Shami and injured Jasrpit Bumrah, has embraced the responsibility. The West Indies batters found him unplayable as the 29-year-old, like he often does, used the scrambled seam to perfection.

However, it was debutant Mukesh Kumar who triggered the West Indies collapse by trapping southpaw Alick Athanaze (37) in front with an inswinger in the first over of the day. Play began half hour before the scheduled time after time was lost due to rain on day three.

It's pouring here in Trinidad! 🌧️While we wait for sunshine, let's throw some light on a couple of stats from today!Captain @ImRo45 registered his Fastest Test Fifty (in 3⃣5⃣ balls) 🔝@mdsirajofficial registered his best-ever Test-match figures (5⃣/6⃣0⃣) 👏Scorecard ▶️… pic.twitter.com/sSoKQTzWKg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023

Siraj's first wicket of the day was Jason Holder who fished at a full ball swinging away to be caught behind. Next to depart was Alzarri Joseph, who had little clue about Siraj's sharp incoming ball and was trapped LBW after India successfully reviewed the on-field call of not out.

Siraj completed the second five-wicket haul of his Test career with another quick scrambled seam delivery that was too good for number 11 Gabriel. India came out to bat with an ultra-aggressive approach.

It's Lunch on Day 4 of the second #WIvIND Test! #TeamIndia zoom towards 98/1, leading West Indies by 281 runs ⚡️ ⚡️5⃣7⃣ for Captain @ImRo453⃣7⃣* for @ybj_19Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z pic.twitter.com/CA3o9xn6sD — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023

The first over of the innings went for 11 runs as Jaiswal stepped out to dispatch Kemar Roach over cover for a six before flicking him for a boundary. Rohit, who smashed three sixes and five fours in his entertaining effort, nonchalantly flicked Roach for his first maximum. It was all timing as the ball sailed over wide long-on.

