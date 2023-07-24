INS vs WI: Skipper Rohit Sharma smashes his fastest Test fifty

India bowled out the West Indies for 255 to take a healthy 183-run first-innings lead on day four of the second Test. The India skipper brought up his fastest Test fifty off 35 balls.
Siraj ended with figures of five for 60 in 23.4 overs after running through the West Indies lower-order. The hosts, who resumed the day at 229 for five, lost five wickets for 26 runs in the morning session to concede a huge advantage to India.
Innings Break!#TeamIndia declare at 181/2, securing a 364-run lead! 👌 👌5⃣7⃣ for captain @ImRo455⃣2⃣* for @ishankishan51, who scored his maiden Test fiftyScorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/P0RtYIVV9W— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023
It's pouring here in Trinidad! 🌧️While we wait for sunshine, let's throw some light on a couple of stats from today!Captain @ImRo45 registered his Fastest Test Fifty (in 3⃣5⃣ balls) 🔝@mdsirajofficial registered his best-ever Test-match figures (5⃣/6⃣0⃣) 👏Scorecard ▶️… pic.twitter.com/sSoKQTzWKg— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023
It's Lunch on Day 4 of the second #WIvIND Test! #TeamIndia zoom towards 98/1, leading West Indies by 281 runs ⚡️ ⚡️5⃣7⃣ for Captain @ImRo453⃣7⃣* for @ybj_19Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z pic.twitter.com/CA3o9xn6sD— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023
