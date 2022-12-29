Injured all-rounder Cameron Green could miss Australia Test series against India, and IPL 2023

From experiencing highs of becoming IPL's second most expensive player to picking a five-for and hitting a fifty against South Africa, to enduring pain due to a fractured finger, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is enduring a few topsy-turvey days. Now the finger injury has put in danger Green's travelling plans to India.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is enduring a few topsy-turvy days.

The 23-year-old became the Indian Premier League's second most expensive player after five-time champions Mumbai Indians signed him for a staggering sum of Rs. 17.5 crores in the IPL mini-auction on December 23. Just three days later Green ripped apart South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to grab his first five-wicket haul in Test matches.

Green was still enjoying the high of his first five-for when later in the day a ball by South African pacer Anrich Nortje struck Green on his finger during the Australian innings. The impact was so hard that Green was forced to retire hurt.

A day later scans revealed that Green sustained a fracture in the right index finger. But Green defied the injury as he returned to bat and scored an unbeaten half-century (51 not-out off 177 balls) to help Australia post a massive 575/8 before declaring in the first innings.

Green's all-round show coupled with David Warner's stunning double hundred meant that Australia crushed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs.

But Green can hardly revel in his and his team's success. The injury has ruled Green out of the New Year's Test in Sydney that gets underway on January 4. The fracture could also rule him out of the Australian Big Bash League this year where he plays for Perth Scorchers.

Also Read

But the biggest setback for Green is that he has picked up the injury just ahead of Australia's tour of India. Green is a regular in Australia's Test team and Australia's four-match Test series gets underway on February 9. The Aussie is now in a race against time to recover from the finger fracture and be fit for the tour.

Another jolt for Green could be that he could miss the 2023 season of the IPL. With MI bringing the tall-rounder on board, the 2023 season could have been Green's debut in the lucrative cricket league.

But Green's participation in the four-match Test series and 2023 IPL depends on his recovery.