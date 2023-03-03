Indore cricket pitch rated 'poor' after India-Australia Test ends in 3 days

The Holkar cricket stadium in Indore got a 'poor' rating from the International Cricket Council after a 5-day Test match between India and Australia ended in in a little over two days.

Australia defeated India by nine wickets in the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which also earned three demerit points that will remain active for five years. The BCCI can appeal the decision within 14 days.

India were all out for 109 and 163 in their two innings while Australia managed 197 in their first essay before knocking off the required 76 runs for a win on the third morning.

”ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains of both teams. Following the assessment, the venue has received three demerit points,” the release issued by the global body stated.

The consultation with the two captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith meant that both concurred with Broad’s assessment that it couldn’t be termed a pitch which is good advertisement for international cricket.

The report has been forwarded to the BCCI, who now have 14 days if they wish to appeal against the sanction.

Broad said: ”The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start.

”The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.” India had lost seven wickets in the first session itself with the ball turning square during the opening half an hour.

While most of the experts have panned the pitch, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that he has no regrets playing on a result oriented track and hinted that he won’t mind if something on similar lines is on offer for the final game in Ahmedabad.

(With PTI inputs)