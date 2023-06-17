Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag pair storm into final, HS Prannoy loses to top seed

Asked about Sunday's final, Satwik responded, "It's a new day, get back and recover our body first. I was not feeling 100 per cent in the first game. Slowly I got my rhythm in the second game." The win also extended their overall head-to-head record over Kang and Seo to 3-2. The men's doubles began on an even keel before the Korean pair surged ahead to 6-3 in the opening game.

India's crack doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to advance to the final, but it was curtains for HS Prannoy in the men's singles semifinals of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton event, here on Saturday.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist duo of Satwik and Chirag, seeded seventh, overcame one-game deficit to beat unseeded Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Korea 17-21 21-19 21-18 to seal their maiden Super-1000 final berth.

"We feel really good the way we played today. They made a comeback in the third game but we stuck till the end and I am happy that we didn't run away from our tactics. We stuck to it till the very end. First time we are in a Super 1000 final and so it feels good," Chirag said after the win.