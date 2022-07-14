India's tour of West Indies: Kohli, Bumrah rested from T20 squad

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were on Thursday rested from the five T20Is against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29.

Leg spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who last played a T20I match for India in November 2021 makes a return to India's T20I squad.

Kohli and Bumrah were also rested for the three-match ODI squad which will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan as captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for that format.

With the two players being rested from both the ODIs as well as T20Is they will not be travelling to the Caribbean and the United States.

K L Rahul, who recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia in Germany, and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June.

India's T20I squad to play against the West Indies

: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. *Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

