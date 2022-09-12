India's T20 World Cup squad: Which players would start in the playing XI in Australia?

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini The squad for Australia comprises four frontline batsmen, three all-rounders, two wicketkeeper batters, two spinners and four fast bowlers. Here is what India's possible XI could look like for the majority of the matches of the World Cup.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia was announced on September 12.

The squad led by Rohit Sharma will see the return of the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. The two bowlers had missed India's most recent outing the Asia Cup 2022 held in the UAE as they were nursing injuries. But they have been declared fit and are rightfully included in the team to bolster the bowling.

The complete Indian squad for the World Cup is as follows

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

With the names of the 15 men who will be in Australia now known, here is how the team could look like for most of the matches of the T20 World Cup

Openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should open the innings for India. There were some doubts if Rahul should open the innings in T20 given his slow starts, but those doubts have been cast aside with Rahul being backed by the selectors.

No.3 - Virat Kohli

Although Kohli made a strong case for himself as an opener with a stunning century against Afghanistan in India's last match of the Asia Cup, but with Rahul and Rohit opening, Kohli should bat at his regular no.3 position.

No.4 - Suryakumar Yadav

India's highest-ranked T20I batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, should follow Kohli in the batting order.

No.5 - Rishabh Pant

Although Rishabh Pant has not been at his best in T20s lately, but he would be included in the playing XI considering he is the only genuine left-handed batter in the squad.

No.6 - Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be given the responsibility of closing the Indian innings. Pandya showed that his batting is tailormade for the final over slogs with a stunning 33 in just 17 balls in India's 5-wicket win over Pakistan. Pandya will also be expected to bowl regularly in Australia. His inability to bowl in the last T20 World Cup was one of the reasons for India's early exits.

No.7 - Axar Patel

Axar Patel should be the second all-rounder in India's playing XI considering he is a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. Although Jadeja has batted higher up in the batting order, Axar is likely to walk in at seven.

Bowling attack

Three fast bowlers and one spinner should be the core of Indian bowling. All-rounders Hardik and Axar should complement the bowling with their medium pace and left-arm off-spin respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are sure shot starters. The third fast bowler would either be Arshdeep Singh or Harshal Patel. Given Arshdeep 's form, his ability to bowl in the death and a healthy knack for nailing the yorkers, he should be preferred over Harshal.

Yuzvendra Chahal should be Rohit Sharma's first choice spinner. Ashwin will have to wait for his chance. But he could be picked provided the opposition batting line-up has a considerable number of left-handed batsmen.

Summing up here is how India's possible XI should look like

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk) , Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal