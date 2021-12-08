India's T20 captain Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as ODI skipper: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as captain in ODIs and T20Is going forward. However, Ajinkya Rahane was removed from test vice-captaincy.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," it said.

Recently, Rohit led the Indian team in the T20I series against New Zealand, but he was not officially announced as the T20I captain by the selection committee at that time.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain for the tour of South Africa where India will play three Tests. Virat Kohli has already stepped down from captaining the T20I side after the Indian team's debacle in T20 World Cup.

Also, the BCCI has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

Here's the full Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Arzan Nagwaswalla have been named standby players.