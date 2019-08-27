India's Sumit Nagal wins first set against Roger Federer at the US Open

Indiaâ€™s Sumit Nagal created ripples by winning the first set 6-4 against Roger Federer in their US Open first round clash at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

It is Nagalâ€™s first foray in to the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament and he is facing the man regarded as the greatest of all time at the Flushing Meadows.

Nagal won three qualifying rounds to book his dream opening round clash against Federer in New York.