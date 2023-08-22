India's R Praggnanandhaa takes on Magnus Carlsen in the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup final

Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa is squaring-off against Norwegian superstar Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE World Cup, one of the game's biggest events.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who has reached the summit clash after he defeated USA's Fabiano Caruana in the semifinals. Carlsen meanwhile won his semifinal match against Azerbaija's Nijat Abasov.

Praggnanandhaa has defeated the five-time World Champion Carlsen in the past. In February 2022, Praggnanandhaa overcame Carlsen at the Airthings Masters. The win made Praggnanandhaa the youngest ever-person to defeat Carlsen since he claimed he was crowned as the World Champion back in 2013. Praggnanandhaa's second win over Carlsen came this year when the Indian upstaged the Norwegian at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess in May

Praggnanandhaa's incredible run in the Chess World Cup has reminded the legendary Garry Kasparov of his time as the king of 64 squares.

Following Praggnanandhaa's win in the semifinal Kasparov took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the 18-year-old's feats and his mother's efforts.

"Congrats to @rpragchess — and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions," Kasparov tweeted.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana after four rapid tiebreak games and thereafter stormed into the final of the showpiece.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion --in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Ability to defend in precarious game situations is hallmark of Praggnanandhaa's talent: India coach M Shyam Sundar

Praggnanandhaa's ability to defend seamlessly in pressure situations and the deductive mind to quickly gauge his opponent's weakness is the hallmark of a world class player, national coach GM M Shyam Sundar said on Tuesday.

According to GM Shyam, who is in Baku, Praggnanandhaa has an all-round game.

"One of his biggest strengths is his ability to defend bad positions even against the absolute elite. His calculational abilities are excellent and he can confidently convert better positions to a win," he said.

Most importantly, Praggnanandhaa is good in all formats, he reckons.

"I believe that's one of the key factors that helped him reach the finals (here)! He also felt that "Pragg has very strong family support. The positive energy is definitely a bliss for him." Also, the emergence of a bunch of talented youngsters and a healthy competition among them was making the players excel.