India's men's badminton team on cusp of history as they take on Indonesia in Thomas Cup final

Brimming with confidence, India will again look to punch above their weight when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time.

Given their formidable record, defending champions Indonesia have been the team to beat in the competition, but the Indian men's team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

It was a historic moment for the unheralded Indian team as despite the odds, it never lacked in self-belief and displayed exemplarily mental fortitude to recover twice from initial reversals to come on top of their opponents. Going into the final, India will look to prove that it possesses the wherewithal to pull the rugs from under the feet of their fancied rivals.

While Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record, India have lost just one match -- against Chinese Taipei in the group stage -- so far in the competition. If Indonesia disposed off China and Japan in the knockout stage, India went past five-time former champions Malaysia and 2016 winner Denmark.

The poster boys of Indian men's badminton -- Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy -- have shouldered the responsibility with an invincible record of five wins, while the country's best doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put their hands up whenever the chips were down. The young combination of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala have proved to be a weak link but they gave a good account of themselves during their losses against Malaysia and Denmark.

The Indian think-tank is likely to bring back MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila as the second doubles pair for the final. The duo has played two matches in round robin with one win and one loss.

World number 9 Lakshya Sen, who was laid low by food poisoning at the start of the tournament, has played well in patches but couldn't provide a positive start in the last two outings. On Sunday, Sen is likely to go up against world number 4 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and the Indian will take inspiration from his last performance against the Indonesian, whom he easily dismantled in straight games at German Open in March.

Srikanth is expected to face world number 8 Jonatan Christie, who has been in red-hot form with title win at Swiss Open and runners-up finishes at Korea Open and Badminton Asia Championships. The Indian has a 4-5 record against Christie but he comes into the match after suffering losses in two close matches against the Indonesian this year and would be itching to set the record straight this time.

If the match goes down to the wires then Prannoy, who had battled pain after twisting his ankle to take the team home, will again be summoned and he is likely to cross swords with world number 24 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. Prannoy, currently ranked 23rd in the world, has a 2-0 record against the Indonesian but he hasn't played the youngster in the last five years.

"We have a quite balanced team, the doubles are contributing immensely. All the players have played exceptionally well and pulled out matches from close situations. So I feel we have a 50-50 chance against Indonesia," former India coach Vimal Kumar, who is with the team, told PTI. "The playing conditions are very different here, there is a lot of drift in the hall, so players who adjust well will have a better chance of getting success. That is the key.

"Also there is added pressure on Indonesia, which is an advantage for us as we have nothing to loss. We are not under pressure like the Chinese, Indonesians or Danish and that helps," he added. Indonesia possess some of the best doubles shuttlers with three players of the world's top two pairs -- Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan -- in their ranks in this competition.

They also have the world number 7 combination of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto and it will be an uphill task for India to take the doubles matches. Chirag and Satwik, however, had beaten Sukamuljo and Ahsan at the 2018 Asia Team Championships and with Danish legend Mathias Boe by their side, they will fancy their chances.

"Indonesia have a lot of choices in doubles with many players of similar levels, so they can try out different combinations. They are all experienced guys and have done well but I am hopeful," Vimal said.

Was determined not to give up after ankle injury, says Prannoy after guiding India to Thomas Cup final

He battled injury to register one of the most memorable wins of his career and star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy said the mentality of not giving up without a fight kept him motivated during the epic victory over Denmark in the Thomas Cup semifinals. Prannoy produced a lion-hearted show in the decisive singles match as the Indian men's team wrote its name in the history books by reaching the title clash of the Thomas Cup Final for the first time ever with a 3-2 victory over Denmark here on Friday night.

Despite suffering the injury after slipping on the frontcourt while going for a return, Prannoy continued after taking a medical timeout to upset world number 13 Rasmus Gemke 13-21 21-9 21-12 to secure India's historic win. "Mentally, there were a lot of things going on in my head. After the slip, it was hurting more than usual and I was not able to lunge properly and I was thinking what to do," Prannoy said after the tie.

"In my mind, it was always coming that I should not give up, just try and see how it goes. Was praying that the pain doesn't get aggravated and it started to reduce towards the second game and by the third, I was feeling much better." The Indians had never gone past the Thomas Cup semifinals after 1979, but on Friday they showed tremendous fighting spirit to outwit the 2016 champions. Prannoy said going into the court after the medical timeout, his plan was to keep up the pressure on his Danish opponent and it worked to his favour.

"The tactics which we used in the second and third game was very crucial. The strategy was to keep the pressure on and I knew if I come into the second half with a good lead, there is a big chance to get the game. And I just told myself to push these 11 points possible and the strategy worked," he said. World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had kept India afloat in the contest by registering wins as the tie was locked at 2-2 before it was left to Prannoy to achieve the humongous task.

Rankireddy and Shetty dished out a gritty performance to beat Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen 21-18 21-23 22-20 to bring India level at 1-1 after world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen lost 13-21 13-21 to world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen in the opening singles. "I thought we were finished when we were down in the third game. Luckily we found our rhythm. I was unsure what serve to do (on sixth match point). Finally, I thought let's try the flick serve, let's see what they've got," Shetty said. "It took courage to try the flick serve. In the second game from the same side two of our flick serves went out." India will play 14-time champions Indonesia in the title clash on Sunday.