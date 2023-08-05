India's Jeswin Aldrin strikes gold in men's long jump competition in Switzerland

Aldrin, who won a silver medal in the National Inter-State Championships in June in Bhubaneswar with a jump of 7.98m, has qualified for the World Athletics Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.

Jeswin Aldrin strikes gold at the Citius Meeting in Switzerland with a best jump of 8.22m. Aldrin produced his best performance in five months as he broke the meeting record. This was the world's season leader long jumper's fourth career-best performance.

The 21-year-old Aldrin had jumped 8.42m, the best in the world so far this season, during the National Open Jumps Competition at Bellary on March 2 and then had two 8m-plus efforts in Havana, Cuba in May.

After that, he has been struggling to touch the 8m mark before Friday's 8.22m. He has also been plagued with injury. The CITIUS Meeting in Bern is a World Athletics Tour bronze-level event.

JESWIN ALDRIN BREAKS THE MEETING RECORD IN THE WACT BRONZE MEET WITH A LEAP OF 8.22M..A COMEBACK OF SORTS FOR THE INDIAN NR HOLDER AS HE WINS A BRILLIANT GOLD MEDAL IN A TOUGH MEET! It's his 4th round attempt.

Jeswin Aldrin strikes GOLD at the Citius Meeting in Switzerland with a best jump of 8.22m.

Aldrin, who won a silver medal in the National Inter-State Championships in June in Bhubaneswar with a jump of 7.98m, has qualified for the World Athletics Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary. He did not participate in the Asian Championships in July due to a lack of fitness.

Recovering from Covid we starting to get better now . Reserved my place in Team India for Asian Games and World Championships. Came out of the competition without any Injury Now heads down back to the grind . Don't count me out yet ! Will be back stronger .

Just before the final day, Aldrin recovered from Covid on June 21st. He also reserved his place in the upcoming Asian Games and World Championships. "GRATEFUL. Recovering from Covid we starting to get better now. Reserved my place in Team India for Asian Games and World Championships. Came out of the competition without any Injury Now heads down back to the grind. Don’t count me out yet! Will be back stronger" he tweeted.

