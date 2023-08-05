India's Jeswin Aldrin strikes gold in men's long jump competition in Switzerland

Aldrin, who won a silver medal in the National Inter-State Championships in June in Bhubaneswar with a jump of 7.98m, has qualified for the World Athletics Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.
Athletics, CITIUS Meeting Bern 2023: JESWIN ALDRIN BREAKS THE MEETING RECORD IN THE WACT BRONZE MEET WITH A LEAP OF 8.22M..A COMEBACK OF SORTS FOR THE INDIAN NR HOLDER AS HE WINS A BRILLIANT GOLD MEDAL IN A TOUGH MEET!WELL DONE JESWIN👏🇮🇳🥇PS: It's his 4th round attempt.. pic.twitter.com/GrcsDrbZUM— Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) August 4, 2023
Jeswin Aldrin strikes GOLD at the Citius Meeting in Switzerland 🇨🇭 with a best jump of 8.22m. 🤩🎥: European Athletics/FB#LongJump #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BCyYrFoRcv— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 4, 2023
GRATEFULRecovering from Covid we starting to get better now . Reserved my place in Team India for Asian Games and World Championships. Came out of the competition without any Injury Now heads down back to the grind . Don’t count me out yet ! Will be back stronger . #DGOTTF pic.twitter.com/8IuF1crb3H— Jeswin Aldrin (@AldrinJeswin) June 21, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut
Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read