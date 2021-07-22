India’s full schedule at Tokyo Olympics; check details here

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are all set to begin on July 23. The quadrennial international games were already delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will now be going ahead even as many have called for its cancellation.

India will be hoping to secure some medals in the most prestigious sporting event internationally. India’s Olympic delegation has 119 athletes, with 52 of them being women. The youngest in the group is Divyansh Singh Panwar, 18, competing in the 10 metre air rifle, while the oldest is Mairaj Ahmed Khan, 45, a skeet shooter.

The Games will be telecast in Hindi on Doordarshan and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will be broadcasting the Games in English. The action will be live streamed on Sony Liv. The schedule can also be found on the website for the Olympic Games.

Here is the list of the events where India will be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Games (all timings in IST).

Opening ceremony:

July 23 at 4.30 pm

Archery

The archery events will last from July 23-30 with the event timings being 5.30 am, 6 am and TBD (to be decided). Participating athletes are Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai.

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak will be representing India on July 25 from 6.30 am and then again between July 29 and August 3 (timing TBD.

Track and Field

Various track and field events will be completed between July 30 and August 7. Starting times vary between 2 am and 6.20 pm. Avinash Sable, M.P. Jabir, Dutee Chand, Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, M. Sreeshankar, Annu Rani, Tajinder Singh Toor, Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, K.T. Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul, Gurpreet Singh, Bhawna Jat, Priyanka, Amoj Jacob, P. Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Muhammed Anas Yahiya will be representing India in several track and field events.

Badminton

Indian badminton players will have their matches on July 23-31, with matches starting between 5.30 am and 2.30 pm. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu make up the Indian badminton contingent.

Boxing

Boxing matches will be held from July 23 to August 8 between 7.30 AM and 1.30 pm. Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan Yadav, Satish Kumar, Mary Kom, Pooja Rani, Manish Kaushik, Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar and Simranjit Kaur will be fighting for medals here.

Equestrian

The Equestrian event will happen on July 30 from 5 am, where Fouaad Mirza will represent India.

Fencing

Fencing events will be conducted on July 26 from 5.30 am. C.A. Bhavani Devi will represent India.

Golf

Men’s golf events will be held between July 29 and August 1, starting at 4 am. Women’s golf events are slated for August 1-7, starting at 4 am. Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane and Aditi Ashok will be competing in these events.

Hockey

India’s hockey team, both men’s and women’s, will be playing their matches between July 24 and August 6, with timings being between 6 am and 5.45 pm.

Judo

The judo events are scheduled on July 24 and July 25 from 7.30 am with Sushila Devi Likmabam being India’s representative.

Shooting

Various shooting events be conducted between July 24 and August 2. Timings for the events are between 5 am to 1.10 pm. Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Rahi Sarnobat, Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will be India’s shooters at the 2020 Games.

Swimming

Swimming heats will be conducted on July 25, July 26 and July 29 at 3.30 pm and 4.10 pm. Srihari Nataraj, Maana Patel and Sajan Prakash will be competing.

Table Tennis

Table Tennis matches will be played between July 24 and August 1. The timing of the matches will be between 5.30 am and 5.30 pm. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achantha Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be competing in the matches.

Lawn Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will be participating in lawn tennis matches from July 24 to August 1.

Weightlifting

Weightlifting gets underway on July 24 from 6.20 am. Mirabai Chanu will be representing India at the event.

Wrestling

The wrestling events will be on August 3-7. The matches will start at 7.30 am. Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Seema Bisla will be representing India in the ring.