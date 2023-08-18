India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand banned for 4 years for doping violation

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has been handed a four-year ban for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) in December 2022. The 29-year-old’s ban will be effective from January 3, 2023, to January 3, 2027.

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has noted that all the competitive results secured by the athlete from the date of her sample collection, i.e. December 5, 2023, shall stand disqualified. Her medals, prizes, and points from the aforementioned time period will thus be fortified.

The ADDP explained that Dutee satisfied the panel with the source of ingestion of the prohibited substance. However, the body added, “In view of the totality of circumstances, the athlete has failed to establish that the said anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was unintentional due to following reasons: 1) The athlete instead of consulting a physician allegedly consulted her physiotherapist and consumed the medicines prescribed by her. 2) The athlete did not check the label with respect to the contents of the medicine consumed by her. 3) The athlete didn’t cross check the contents of the drugs with the latest published lists of prohibited substances by WADA.” The ADDP explained that Dutee satisfied the panel with the source of ingestion of the prohibited substance. However, the body added, “In view of the totality of circumstances, the athlete has failed to establish that the said anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was unintentional due to following reasons: 1) The athlete instead of consulting a physician allegedly consulted her physiotherapist and consumed the medicines prescribed by her. 2) The athlete did not check the label with respect to the contents of the medicine consumed by her. 3) The athlete didn’t cross check the contents of the drugs with the latest published lists of prohibited substances by WADA.”

Dutee, who won two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games, has been found guilty of violating article 2.1 and 2.2 of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). As per the article 10.2.1.1 of the NADA ADR 2021, she failed to convince the panel that the ADRV was unintentional.

“She is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility period of four years as per article 10.2.1.1 of the NADA ADR 2021 beginning from the date of provisional suspension i.e. January 3, 2023,” the order added.

Dutee has 21 days to appeal against the ADDP decision. Earlier, she could have opted for the alternative of going for the ‘B’ sample testing within seven days from receiving the adverse analytical finding (AAF) notice. Having decided against taking that route, the NADA imposed a provisional suspension on her.