India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL

Updated : August 16, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit international cricket on Saturday, drawing curtains on an illustrious, trophy-laden career with a cryptic Instagram message.
"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on with a video montage.
