Sports India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL Updated : August 16, 2020 10:29 AM IST Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit international cricket on Saturday, drawing curtains on an illustrious, trophy-laden career with a cryptic Instagram message. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on with a video montage. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply