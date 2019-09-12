Indian Test squad for South Africa series announced: Rahul dropped, Rohit set to open

The Indian cricket team for Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy has been announced.Â

The notable omission from the team is KL Rahul, who had a bad test series in West Indies. Shubman Gill has been named as his replacement.

Chief selector MSK Prasad has said, "Want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests."

Indiaâ€™s squad for 3 Tests:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill