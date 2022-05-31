Indian team to assemble in Delhi on June 5, South Africa squad arrives on June 2

  • Home>
The Indian cricket team will assemble here on June 5 ahead of the five-match T20 series against South Africa. The first match of the series begins here on June 9 and South Africa will arrive here on June 2.
There will be no crowd restrictions and there will be no bio-bubble for the series though players will be tested regularly for COVID-19. The other venues are Cuttack (June 12), Visakhapatnam (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 19). "The Indian team will assemble here on June 5 while the South Africans land in Delhi on June 2," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.
The Indian cricketers are in the middle of a much-needed break post a two-month-long IPL. K L Rahul will lead the Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been rested for the series alongside other all-format players, including Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
