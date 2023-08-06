Indian High Commision in Guyana hosts Team India ahead of second T20I match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to post pictures of the meet. Players wore a black kit during the visit.

The High Commissioner of India, JK Srinivasa hosted Team India at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd T20I. Hardik Pandya and the team posed for pictures after a delightful evening.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to post pictures of the meet. Players wore a black kit during the visit. "Dr. K. J. Srinivasa - High Commissioner of India - hosted Team India at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I," BCCI wrote in the post.

The loss in Guyana has left Indian captain Hardik Pandya with a few questions to answer. Pandya though backed his "young" team after the defeat. "We were right in the chase. We made some errors which cost us, but it is fine. A young team will make mistakes. Throughout the game, we were in control. I have always believed that in T20 cricket if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down a total," India captain Hardik Pandya said.

The second game of the five-match series will be played in Guyana on Sunday.