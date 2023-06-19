India defeated Lebanon 2-0 in the final to win the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. Talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri netted once as Mumbai City FC star Lallianzuala Chhangte scored the second goal to help the Igor Stimac-led side get a hold of their first silverware since the Croatian coach took over the reins four years ago.

The Indian national football team has decided to donate Rs 20 lakh to the victims of the Balasore train accident from the cash reward of Rs 1 crore given to them by the Odisha state government led by Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik for winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023.

“We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) mentioned in their official Twitter handle.

“In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month. Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times,” the federation declared.