Sunil Chhetri talks about meeting Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and overcoming expectations of fans

By CNBCTV18.com

“Whenever I meet Mary Kom, she will know that a fan has come to meet her. I met Neeraj Chopra. Of course, he is very sweet and he reciprocates the same feeling. When I met Mr. Bachchan, at first, I was a bit hesitant but I did accumulate the strength to go and tell him that I am a big fan. The first time I met (Sachin) Tendulkar, I was a bit hesitant. We were both invited as chief guests at a football tournament. He was being very nice and it’s not often that I am short of words but I was a little hesitant to tell him exactly what a big deal he is for me and the whole country,” Sunil Chhetri revealed.

Eighteen years and 92 international goals since his India debut, skipper Sunil Chhetri says that he could not have ever scripted his career the way it has unfolded in the last two decades. The 38-year-old, who led the Blue Tigers to successive championship victories in the form of the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, is eternally grateful for the love that the masses continue to shower upon him at every given opportunity. Speaking to the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) exclusive show 'In The Stands', Chhetri expressed ecstasy at the course that his playing career has undertaken. The star striker has thrived in multiple clubs across the country and prospered in his overseas stints too. However, it is his unbreakable bond with the senior national team that continues to garner affection for him everywhere he goes.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri opens up on friendship and discussions with Virat Kohli “If anyone would have given me a book and asked me to write my dream life down back then, maybe, I wouldn’t have written it the way it has turned out to be. I say this with extreme humility. It’s an absolute privilege and honour to be who I am. I am profoundly blessed. The number of years I have played, the number of things I have achieved, the people I have shared the dressing room with, it’s an unbelievable feat. I am very thankful to a lot of people for that,” the Bengaluru FC talisman said.