Indian cricket team's new Adidas training kit unveiled

The iconic Three Stripes of Adidas is clearly visible on the shoulder and on the sleeves of the training kits. On Tuesday, the BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah announced that the cricket board had secured a five-year deal with German sportswear giants Adidas.
The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Thursday, unveiled the first look of the new training kit of the Indian cricket team. BCCI via its official Twitter handle posted pictures of the Indian players and the Indian support staff wearing the training kit by Adidas.
The pictures are of the players and the support staff who are already in England to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The one off Test to decide the Test champions will be played at the Oval from June 7 onward.
While the first look of the training kits is now revealed, the unveiling of the jersey is awaited. On Tuesday, the BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah announced that the cricket board had secured a five-year deal with German sportswear giants Adidas.
