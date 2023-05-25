English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsIndian cricket team's new Adidas training kit unveiled

    Indian cricket team's new Adidas training kit unveiled

    Indian cricket team's new Adidas training kit unveiled
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 6:09:31 PM IST (Published)

    The iconic Three Stripes of Adidas is clearly visible on the shoulder and on the sleeves of the training kits.  On Tuesday, the BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah announced that the cricket board had secured a five-year deal with German sportswear giants Adidas.

    The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, on Thursday, unveiled the first look of the new training kit of the Indian cricket team.  BCCI via its official Twitter handle posted pictures of the Indian players and the Indian support staff wearing the training kit by Adidas.

     
    The pictures are of the players and the support staff who are already in England to prepare for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. The one off Test to decide the Test champions will be played at the Oval from June 7 onward.
    The iconic Three Stripes of Adidas is clearly visible on the shoulder and on the sleeves of the training kits.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X