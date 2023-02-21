Indian cricket team likely to have Adidas as apparel sponsors soon

The current apparel sponsors are Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company of Killer Jeans. But the Adidas deal is likely to begin in June and is expected to be for five years.

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas is soon likely to be the apparel sponsor of the Indian cricket teams. According to a News18.com exclusive, the German brand is very close in signing a deal with the Indian cricket board, BCCI.

The current apparel sponsors are Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company of Killer Jeans. But the Adidas deal is likely to begin in June and is expected to be for five years.

The report says:

"Ever since Killer Jeans came on board, it wasn’t looked at as an ideal match to have a company with no cricketing background in the mix. The board was keen to get it right and probably return to the days when a leading sports brand like Nike was on the Indian team’s jerseys."

Before Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) was the apparel sponsor. But the contract with MPL was terminated early and Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited was brought on board to fill for MPL's absence.

According to the report with Adidas, the Indian cricket teams will have the bragging rights back, something that they had been missing since the deal with Nike expired in 2020.

The exact value of the deal with Adidas is yet unknown.