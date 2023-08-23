CNBC TV18
homesports NewsIndian cricket team celebrates Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander successful touch down on Moon

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. Members of the Indian cricket team, closely followed the proceedings all the way from The Village Ground in Dublin ahead of their third T20I against Ireland.

Aug 23, 2023

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Closely following Chandrayaan-3's decent was team Indian members all the way from The Village ground in Dublin ahead of India's third T20I against Ireland.
BCCI posted the video of the Indian contingent following the proceedings on X.
 
India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm,,less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.
With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.
