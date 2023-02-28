Indian Cricket Fandom Report 2023: 2 in 3 cricket fans prefer watching sports live on TV

Although there has been a gradual shift to the Internet for watching live sports, the Indian Cricket Fandom Report 2023 suggests that 2 in 3 cricket fans prefer watching sports live on TV. The report has many other fascinating insights the state of cricket in India, with the context of how this compares to the global stage, analysis of cricket fans – their sports & media consumption and how interest in women’s cricket is growing among the Indian masses
The report looks at the state of cricket in India, with the context of how this compares to the global stage, analysis of cricket fans – their sports and media consumption, and how interest in women’s cricket is growing among the Indian masses.
The data presented in the report is drawn from YouGov Global Fan Profiles and YouGov Profiles. YouGov Global Fan Profiles is an instant view of the size, make-up, attitudes and behaviors of fan bases in 50+ markets. It provides access to market-specific fan data across 200 leagues, 50 events, 45+ game titles, 500 athletes, and 2,000 teams, with the latest data from more than
300,000 global interviews at your fingertips.
*(Sample size for India - 43,000+)
Although there has been a gradual shift of sports viewers from TV to digital platforms to consume live sports, in India TV remains cricket fans' preferred medium to watch live sports. Of the total number of participants in the survey, 68% watch live sports via TV. This is followed by Social Media (58%), Mobile App (54%), and Newspapers (48%).
Sports via streaming services
Interestingly, it is cricket that dominates fans' preference for streaming services. Of all the participants 67% said that they watch cricket via streaming services. Kabadi, with 33% response, was a distant second. Racquet sports Badminton and Tennis were tied at third place with each sport getting 31% positive response.
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are favourite athletes
Cricket again comes out as a winner in the favourite athletes' category of the survey. Here the popularity of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli remains neck and neck. While the two former captains rule the hearts of the fans, the current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma comes third on this list.
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the favourite IPL teams
With the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League just around the corner, it would be interesting to see which teams have the biggest fan following according to the survey.
No surprises here as five-time champions Mumbai Indians and three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings, the two most successful teams in the league's history, are leading the list of favourite IPL teams. Royal Challengers Bangalore are third on this list followed by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Women's cricket is closing the gap with men's cricket
2023 is the season of women's cricket. February saw ICC successfully hosting the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, the tournament that was eventually won by Australia for a record-extending sixth time. In March, the world shall see the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, a T20 league cricket tournament hosted by the Indian cricket board, BCCI.
Also Read: Cricket world hails Meg Lanning led Australian women's team for record-extending sixth title
There has been concentrated efforts from the world to push and popularize women's cricket and the efforts reflect in the numbers produced in the report. According to the survey, in Q4 of 2022, 21% of female respondents played cricket in the last 12 months, as against 30% of male respondents in Q4 of 2022. This is heartening as in Q1 of 2021 only 21% of female respondents in the last 12 months compared to 30% of male respondents in Q1 of 2021.
The participants were also analyzed on how their perspectives of women's sports. 66% of respondents said that the salaries of professional sports people should be based on skill, not on gender. This was followed by 56% of respondents according to whom the winner of the Women’s World Cup should earn the same as the winner of the Men’s World Cup. 48% of the people surveyed said that they prefer watching women’s sports over men’s.
Cricket remains urban India's most followed and most watched sport
Gender differences aside, cricket is the most followed and most watched sport amongst urban Indians. Over 50% (52% to be exact) of the participants of the survey watch and follow cricket. Next in line are Kabaddi (23%), Badminton (21%) and Tennis (21%).
This data is also backed by the fact that most of the fans surveyed for this study are interested in the ICC T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL). 84% of the total respondents told that they were interested in ICC T20 World Cup. The number slightly dipped for the IPL as 79% of the total respondents said that they were interested in the cricket league.
