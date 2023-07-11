Indian coach Rahul Dravid stresses the importance of luck in a conversation with Kunal Shah

Dravid’s association with CRED came into the limelight after he starred in a viral commercial advertisement for the company in IPL 2021. A genial and usually calm Dravid wore donned an uncharacteristic role in that advert as he got on the top of his car and screamed, “Indiranagar ka gunda hu main (I am a rogue from Indiranagar).”

Indian national team head coach Rahul Dravid opened up about drawing inspiration from net bowlers across the world in a recent conversation with CRED founder Kunal Shah.

Speaking in the fintech’s special YouTube show CRED Curious, Dravid delved deep into acknowledging that the luck factor goes a long way in determining the way that a cricketer’s career pans out. He said that there are players across the world that adore and love the sport as much as professional cricketers do.

“There is no doubt that there are certain people who are gifted more than others. I always give this example: My greatest inspiration in cricket for me to get the best out of myself, was when as a player when I moved from city to city and every time when we moved to a new city we would have practice sessions where people would come to bowl to us,” Dravid explained.

He added, “I would see incredible passion and hard work in those kids. You could see their desire and sacrifices and the fact that they love the game deeply. But you could see that irrespective of how hard they work, it was not going to happen. Sometimes, people say that if you just work hard at something, you can do it. Sometimes, it’s disrespectful because it does not acknowledge the little bit of luck and fate that you have got in life.”

On the professional front, Dravid will be coaching the Indian team that is set to embark on a full-fledged three-format tour of the West Indies starting from July 12 onwards.