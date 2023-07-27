Indian captain Rohit Sharma unsure of Jasprit Bumrah's return

The mediacal update for Bumrah and fellow fast bowler Prasidh Krishna said that " the two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games."But Rohit is not sure if Bumrah would be available for the selection of India's tour of Ireland.

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, last week had issued medical updates for some of the key players who have been out of action due to their injuries and are on their road to recovery.

India are in the West Indies where they will play eight limited-overs matches before heading to Ireland to play three T20 Internationals there.

"His experience is crucial for the team," Rohit told reporters in Barbados ahead of the first one-day international against the West Indies on Thursday.

"He's back from a serious injury. I'm nor sure if he'd travel to Ireland, because the team has not been selected yet.

"We'll try to make he gets to play enough matches before the World Cup."

Asia Cup in August-September is a more realistic target for Bumrah to return to international cricket and the subsequent home series against Australia should be enough to get him in prime form, hoped Rohit.

"When you return from a big injury, you lack match fitness," he said.

"If he plays some matches, it would be good for him and the team. We need to finalise his comeback plans.

"All depends on how much he has recovered. We are quite positive at the moment."

Pace spearhead Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March.