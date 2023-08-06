Indian Captain Rohit Sharma drops T20I retirement hints in recent USA visit

At the event, Sharma said that it was important for Team India to visit the Caribbean and USA because of the upcoming World Cup. In the clip that has surfaced on social media, Sharma talks about the new edition of the T20 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by West Indies and USA.

Rohit Sharma has not played a short format game since the T20 World Cup semi-final loss against England in 2022. However, in his recent visit to the USA sparked rumours about his plans to play in a T20I World Cup in 2024.

Indian skipper and Virat Kohli are not in India's T20I squad against West Indies. At the event, Sharma said that it was important for Team India to visit the Caribbean and the USA because of the upcoming World Cup.

In the clip that has surfaced on social media, Sharma talks about the new edition of the T20 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

Rohit Sharma talking about on T20 World Cup 2024 in USA - The Hitman! pic.twitter.com/i8m0CoQYeY — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 6, 2023 "More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So ya, we look forward to that," Rohit said at the event. "More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So ya, we look forward to that," Rohit said at the event.

India will be looking to bounce back in the second match to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Sunday. The loss in Guyana has left Indian captain Hardik Pandya with a few questions to answer. Pandya though backed his "young" team after the defeat.