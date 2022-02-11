Indian bowlers prove too hot to handle for Windies as Rohit’s men seal ODI series whitewash

For the third time in this series, the West Indies failed to cope with the Indian bowling attack as they tamely succumbed to a series whitewash, losing the final ODI by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

Mohammad Siraj (3/29) and Deepak Chahar (2/41) tore through the top-order in the opening five overs before Prasidh Krishna (3/27) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/52) ensured there weren’t any hiccups with dominant spells in the middle to seal the result. Odean Smith provided some late entertainment but it was too little too late as India cruised to victory.

Siraj drew first blood with a sharp inswinger in the 4th over to trap Shai Hope (5 off 9 balls) in front of the wickets. Deepak Chahar found good swing and landed a heavy double-blow getting rid of both Brandon King (14 off 13 balls) and Shamarh Brooks (0) in the very next over.

Darren Bravo and skipper Nicholas Pooran tried to steady the ship with a gritty 43-run stand, but the partnership was broken by Prasidh--the player of the series--in the 14th over. Bravo was tempted into a flashy drive which carried comfortably to Kohli at slip. Prasidh didn’t wait long to double his tally as he followed that up with the scalp of Jason Holder, who could manage just 6 runs.

Prasidh Krishna finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 9 scalps from 3 innings. He was adjudged the player of the series. (Image: AP)

Kuldeep celebrated his comeback to the squad with two wickets in consecutive overs to put the result beyond doubt. He got Fabian Allen caught behind on a duck before getting Pooran (34 off 39 balls) caught at slip with a loopy delivery, leaving the West Indies struggling at 82/7 after 19 overs.

Odean Smith then decided to light up proceedings as he smashed 36 off 18 balls, making him the highest-scorer for the Windies. His entertaining knock, featuring three fours and three sixes, was finally brought to an end by Siraj who picked up his second wicket of the night in the 24th over.

The West Indies tail provided stubborn resistance as Walsh and Alzarri Joseph stitched together the highest partnership of the innings, adding 47 runs for the 9th wicket. Siraj should have had the breakthrough in the 35th over but Prasidh put down a simple catch in the deep. Rohit however made no mistake in the 37th over as Siraj was rewarded for his relentless effort when Walsh gloved a short delivery towards gully.

Prasidh then returned to make amends for his earlier error and got rid of Joseph in the next over and seal a convincing 3-0 whitewash in the ODI leg of the series.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the Toss and chose to bat first. KL Rahul (niggle), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal made way for Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI. The West Indies were once again without Kieron Pollard and were forced into another change with Hayden Walsh Jr coming in for Akeal Hosein.

Rohit got off to a confident start with a cracking boundary off the very first delivery before adding a couple more in the next over. However Alzarri Joseph got the better of his former Mumbai Indians skipper, flattening the middle pole courtesy a big inside edge in the 4th over. Joseph wasn’t done yet as he strangled Virat Kohli down leg just two balls later, to cap off a disappointing series for the former Indian captain with a duck.

Player-of-the-match Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) steadied India with a brilliant 110-run stand after losing the top-order cheaply. (Image: AP)

Dhawan looked rusty on his return to the side and managed just 10 off 26 balls before edging an Odean Smith delivery to first slip. With the top-3 departing cheaply, player-of-the-match Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched together an important 110-run partnership to help India re-build.

It was the Windies spinners who dragged their team back into the contest as Walsh Jr justified his inclusion with the important breakthrough, getting Pant (56 off 54 balls) to chop back onto the stumps in the 30th over. Fabian Allen got Suryakumar Yadav caught at point in the 33rd over and Walsh Jr sent back danger man Iyer in the 38th over. Iyer in his own assessment “played a very bad shot” as he looked to accelerate and missed out on a century, finishing with 80 off 111 balls.

Deepak Chahar provided a handy reminder of his batting prowess, adding a quick-fire 38 before being outfoxed by a slower bouncer from Jason Holder, who was very impressive bowling at the death. Holder picked up three more scalps as he strangled Kuldeep down leg and got rid of Washington Sundar (33 off 34 balls) and Mohammad Siraj in the final over, finishing with 4/34.