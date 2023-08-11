India women's team can win gold in Asian Games, says Rajeshwari Gayakwad

1 Min Read
The 'Women in Blue' have got a direct qualification to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games based on their ICC T20I rankings. "Definitely, we will get the gold medal in the Asian Games," Gayakwad told .
Having missed out on the gold at the Commonwealth Games, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is confident the Indian women's team can go the distance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China next month.
The Indian team came close to winning the coveted gold on women's cricket's Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham last year but went down to Australia in the summit clash. It was the side's third defeat in a big final in recent years.
The 'Women in Blue' have got a direct qualification to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games based on their ICC T20I rankings. "Definitely, we will get the gold medal in the Asian Games," Gayakwad told .
Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan says that he was shocked at being left out of the Indian squad for Asian Games 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained
Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth
Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more
Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read