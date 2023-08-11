India women's team can win gold in Asian Games, says Rajeshwari Gayakwad

The 'Women in Blue' have got a direct qualification to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games based on their ICC T20I rankings. "Definitely, we will get the gold medal in the Asian Games," Gayakwad told .

Having missed out on the gold at the Commonwealth Games, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is confident the Indian women's team can go the distance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China next month.

The Indian team came close to winning the coveted gold on women's cricket's Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham last year but went down to Australia in the summit clash. It was the side's third defeat in a big final in recent years.

The 'Women in Blue' have got a direct qualification to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games based on their ICC T20I rankings. "Definitely, we will get the gold medal in the Asian Games," Gayakwad told .