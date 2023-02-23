IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Beth Mooney departs soon after scoring fifty, Australia 89/2 after 12 overs

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Feb 23, 2023 7:30 PM IST (Updated)
IND W vs AUS W Semi-Final LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match being played at e: Newlands, Cape Town.

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 14overs,Australia Women 99/2 ( Meg Lanning 14, Ashleigh Gardner 3)

Sneh Rana to bowl. Meg Lanning has the strike. 

Ball 1. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning drives the ball to point. 

Ball 2. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning drives the ball to long-off for a single. 

Ball 3. Sneh Rana to Ashleigh Gardner, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Gardener pulls the ball to long-on for a single. 

Ball 4. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning pulls the ball to long-on for two runs. 

Ball 5.  Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning drives the ball in the covers. 

Ball 6.  Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow short delivery wide of off stump. Lanning pulls the ball to the leg side for a single. 

Feb 23, 2023 7:34 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 13overs,Australia Women 94/2 ( Meg Lanning 10, Ashleigh Gardner 2)

 
Feb 23, 2023 7:30 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 12 overs,Australia Women 89/2 ( Meg Lanning 7, Ashleigh Gardner 1)

Shikha Pandey to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mooney steps out of the crease and drives the ball down to third-man for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney,  FOUR MORE! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mooney scoops the ball down to third-man for back-too-back boundaries. With the boundary Mooney reaches her FIFTY! 
 
Ball 3. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney,  slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney drives the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 4. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, full toss wide of off stump. Mooney slogs the ball to deep square-leg fo two runs. 
 
Ball 5. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, WICKET! Slow short delivery wide of off stump. Mooney stays in the crease and cuts the ball straight into the hands of Shefali Verma at backward point. 
 
Mooney c Shafali Verma b Shikha Pandey 54(37) [4s-7 6s-1]
 
Ashleigh Gardner, right handed bat, comes to the crease
 
 
Ball 6.Shikha Pandey to  Ashleigh Gardner, slow fuller delivery bowled into the pads, Gardner flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
Feb 23, 2023 7:26 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 11overs,Australia Women 78/1 ( Meg Lanning 7, Beth Mooney 44)

Sneh Rana to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike, 
 
Ball 1. Sneh Rana to  Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery at off stump. Mooney plays the ball for a run. 
 
Ball 2. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning drives the ball to deep cover for one. 
 
Ball 3. Sneh Rana to  Beth Mooney, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mooney makes use of her feet and plays an inside-out lofted drive for a boundary. 
 
Ball 4. Sneh Rana to  Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Mooney works the ball to deep square-leg for one. 
 
Ball 5. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning pulls the ball to long-on for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Sneh Rana to  Beth Mooney, slow godo length delivery at off stump. Mooney pushes the ball to backward point for a quick single. 
Feb 23, 2023 7:20 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 10 overs,Australia Women 69/1 ( Meg Lanning 5, Beth Mooney 37)

Radha Yadav to bowl. Meg Lanning has the strike. 
 
Ball 1.Radha Yadav to Meg Lanning, short ball wide of off stump. Lanning cuts the ball to deep backward point for a single. 
 
Ball 2. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Mooney steps out and smashes the ball down to long-on for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3.  Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery on middle stump. Mooney works the ball around the corner. 
 
Ball 4. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, FOUR! Slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Mooney drives the ball down to long-on for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5.  Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Mooney works the ball to the off side. 
 
Ball 6. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stumps. Mooney drives the ball to long-on for a single. 
Feb 23, 2023 7:16 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 9 overs,Australia Women 59/1 ( Meg Lanning 4, Beth Mooney 28)

Sneh Rana to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Sneh Rana to Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Mooney works the ball to the leg side for one. 
 
Ball 2. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning makes room and cuts but Richa Ghosh behind the wickets drops the ball. 
 
Ball 2. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, NO BALL! Rana oversteps and bowls a back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning pulls the ball to deep square-leg for a couple of runs. 
 
Ball 3. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning hits the ball straight to mid-on. 
 
Ball 4. Sneh Rana to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Lanning works the ball to long-on for a single. 
 
Ball 5. Sneh Rana to Beth Mooney, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney cuts the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 6. Sneh Rana to Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney pushes the ball to the off side. 
Feb 23, 2023 7:11 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 8 overs,Australia Women 54/1 ( Meg Lanning 1, Beth Mooney 27)

Radha Yadav to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike, 
 
Ball 1. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, FOUR! Slow short pitched delivery wide of off stump. Mooney powers the ball through the covers for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery into the pads. Mooney comes down the track and chips the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Radha Yadav to Alyssa Healy, WICKET! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Healy steps out to slash the ball but fails to connect. Rich Ghosh collects the ball behind the stumps and removes the bails. 
 
 Healy st Richa Ghosh b Radha Yadav 25(26) [4s-3]
 
Meg Lanning, right handed bat, comes to the crease
 
 
Ball 4.  Radha Yadav to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery around off stump. Lanning pushes the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 5. Radha Yadav to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery around off stump. Lanning drives the ball to mid-off for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Radha Yadav to Beth Mooney, slow fuller delivery into the pads, Mooney clips the ball to short fine-leg for a single. 
Feb 23, 2023 7:06 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 7overs,Australia Women 47/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 35, Beth Mooney 21)

Shikha Pandey to bowl. Alyssa Healy has the strike. 

Ball 1. Shikha Pandey to  Alyssa Healy, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Healy cuts the ball to backward point for a single. 

Ball 2.  Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney slaps the ball to point. 

Ball 3. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow full-length delivery at off stump. Mooney nudges the ball to mid-off and dashes for a quick single. 

Ball 4. Shikha Pandey to  Alyssa Healy, good length delivery at middle stump. Healy plays the ball with a dead straight bat. 

Ball 5. Shikha Pandey to  Alyssa Healy, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Healy steps out and smashes the ball to long-off for one. 

Ball 6. Shikha Pandey to Beth Mooney, slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney walks out of the crease and creams the ball to deep cover for one. 

Feb 23, 2023 7:01 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 6 overs,Australia Women 43/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 23, Beth Mooney 19)

Deepti Sharma to bowl. Beth Mooney has the strike. 

Ball 1. Deepti to Mooney, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney slashes the ball to deep cover for a single. 

Ball 2.  Deepti to Healy, an appeal for LBW! Slow full-length delivery at middle stump. Healy looks to sweep but fails to connect and the ball hits the pads. There is an appeal by the keeper and the bowler but the umpire gives that as not-out. Harmanpreet decides to go for the review. The review shows that there is a soft contact between the ball and the glove. So the original decision of not-out stays. 

Ball 3. Deepti to Healy, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Healy makes room and drives the ball through covers for three runs. 

Ball 4. Deepti to Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney pushes the ball straight. 

Ball 5. Deepti to Mooney, SIX! Deepti bowls full-length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney comes down the track and hammers the ball over long-off for a maximum. 

Ball 6. Deepti to Mooney, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Mooney cuts the ball through backward point for two runs. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:57 PM

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal: After 5 overs,Australia Women 31/0 ( Alyssa Healy (W) 20 , Beth Mooney 10)

Feb 23, 2023 6:51 PM

IND vs AUS LIVE: Australia's opening pair of Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy have made a decent start as the two batters have scored 26 runs in the first 4 overs. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:49 PM

Teams:

 

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

 

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Feb 23, 2023 6:44 PM

Toss: Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first. 

Feb 23, 2023 6:44 PM